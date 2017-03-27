World number one Dustin Johnson holds off an inspired fightback from Jon Rahm to win the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play event in Texas.

The world number one has been in excellent form since the start of 2017, and he had to replicate that in the final of the 64-player tournament on Sunday.

It appeared that Johnson was going to run away with the tie after storming into a five-hole lead before the halfway stage, but Spaniard Rahm slowly began to eat away at his advantage and with two holes to play, Johnson remained just a shot ahead.

However, Rahm could not continue his run of birdies and Johnson was able to record pars on the 17th and 18th to claim his fifth triumph at a WGC event since 2013.

Johnson now sits clear of his rivals at the top of the World Golf Rankings, while Rahm has moved into 14th position, despite playing as a professional for less than a year.

Bill Haas edged out Hideto Tanihara in the third-place playoff, although the Japanese player was still able to break into the top 50 of the world rankings.