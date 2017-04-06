Dustin Johnson withdraws from The Masters

World number one Dustin Johnson withdraws from The Masters because of a back injury.
Thursday, April 6, 2017

World number one Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from The Masters because of a back injury.

On Wednesday, Johnson sustained a back injury after falling down some stairs at his accommodation at Augusta, and his participation was left in doubt until his start time of 2.03pm.

It appeared that the American would attempt to play the opening 18 holes after coming through his warm-up, despite visibly suffering from some discomfort when walking from the range.

However, just minutes before taking to the first tee, he made the decision to pull out from the tournament.

The 32-year-old had been favourite to win the first Major of 2017 after claiming victory in his last three events.

