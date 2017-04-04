Rory McIlroy is paired with Jon Rahm and Hideto Tanihara for the opening two rounds of this year's Masters at Augusta.

Rory McIlroy has been paired with Spain's Jon Rahm and Japan's Hideto Tanihara for the opening two rounds of this year's Masters.

The Northern Irishman is looking to complete the career Grand Slam, and he will spend his opening 36 holes at Augusta with the in-form Spanish and Japanese pair.

Defending champion Danny Willett will play alongside Matt Kuchar and Curtis Luck, while world number one Dustin Johnson is part of a three-man group which also includes Bubba Watson and Jimmy Walker.

Jason Day, Justin Rose and Brandt Snedeker make up a star-studded threesome, while Jordan Spieth is with Martin Kaymer and Matthew Fitzpatrick in another attractive group.

Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood - who are still looking for their first Major - will play with Ireland's Shane Lowry.