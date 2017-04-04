Rory McIlory paired with Jon Rahm at Masters

Rory McIlroy squats to line up a shot during the first round of The Masters on April 7, 2016
Rory McIlroy is paired with Jon Rahm and Hideto Tanihara for the opening two rounds of this year's Masters at Augusta.
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 18:44 UK

Rory McIlroy has been paired with Spain's Jon Rahm and Japan's Hideto Tanihara for the opening two rounds of this year's Masters.

The Northern Irishman is looking to complete the career Grand Slam, and he will spend his opening 36 holes at Augusta with the in-form Spanish and Japanese pair.

Defending champion Danny Willett will play alongside Matt Kuchar and Curtis Luck, while world number one Dustin Johnson is part of a three-man group which also includes Bubba Watson and Jimmy Walker.

Jason Day, Justin Rose and Brandt Snedeker make up a star-studded threesome, while Jordan Spieth is with Martin Kaymer and Matthew Fitzpatrick in another attractive group.

Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood - who are still looking for their first Major - will play with Ireland's Shane Lowry.

Jordan Spieth reacts on the 18th green during the final round of The Masters on April 10, 2016
