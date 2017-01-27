Nine-way tie for lead at Qatar Masters

England's Andy Sullivan is one of nine players who hold a share of the lead at the halfway stage of the Qatar Masters.

Andy Sullivan has recorded his second successive round of 68 to hold a share of the lead at the halfway stage of the Qatar Masters.

The Englishman is looking to maintain his spot in the world's top 50 but despite another impressive showing on Friday, he is tied with eight other players at the top of the leaderboard.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thomas Aiken and Wales's Bradley Dredge also sit alongside Sullivan ahead of the weekend, but another seven players are just one adrift of the pacesetters.

The English quartet of Jordan Smith, Simon Dyson, Chris Hanson and Anthony Wall are joined by Ireland's Paul Dunne in 10th spot, while Alex Noren and Ernie Els are placed in a share of 17th place as 26 players sit within two shots of the lowest score.

Chris Wood and Nicolas Colsaerts are also well placed to make a challenge for the title over the weekend after reaching the turn just three shots behind.