Rory McIlroy reveals that he plans to return from a rib injury at the WGC-Mexico Championship in March, just weeks before the Masters at Augusta.

The 27-year-old was forced to miss last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship due to a rib injury, while the European Tour have also confirmed that he is unable to take part in the Dubai Desert Classic.

McIlroy will now look to return in March in order to test out his injury before the Masters at Augusta, which gets underway on April 6.

"I am trying to get back for Mexico, that's my timetable for return. I could maybe get back before that, but if I were to play Honda (Classic in Florida) and then go straight to Mexico, that would be playing two weeks in a row," he told Fox Sports.

"I would like to ease my way in gently. Mexico is the perfect time to return because its four rounds, no cut. I can see how everything feels and have a week off after that. Hopefully it works out that way and that's when I am trying to get back."

The four-time Major winner is yet to triumph at the Masters.