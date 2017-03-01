Rory McIlroy says that Tiger Woods is "in a good place", despite having to withdraw from his last three scheduled tournaments.

Rory McIlroy has suggested that Tiger Woods could feature at next month's Masters.

The American has been forced to spend time on the sidelines after back spasms after originally being scheduled to appear at a number of tournaments during February.

However, McIlroy has claimed that the 14-time Major champion is currently "in a good place" after spending time with him last week.

On an appearance at The Masters, the Northern Irishman said: "It's a possibility. Mentally, he's in a good place.

"He struggled with his body over the past couple years and it's unfortunate because it just won't allow him to do what he wants to do."

McIlroy could return to the top of the World Golf Rankings with victory at the WGC event in Mexico this week.