World number two Rory McIlroy announces that he will miss the Abu Dhabi Championship due to a rib injury.

The 27-year-old underwent tests on Monday after experiencing back pain during the recent South Africa Open, where he lost to Graeme Storm in a play-off.

Having previously suspected that fatigue was to blame for his pain, McIlroy actually sustained a stress fracture to his ribs and will now spent time away from the game in order to recover.

"It's bitterly disappointing. I think everyone knows how much I love playing this tournament," he said in a statement.

"In situations like this you simply have to listen to the experts, and the team I have consulted have all advised me to rest until my rib has fully recovered."

McIlroy has been runner-up at the Abu Dhabi Championship on four occasions.