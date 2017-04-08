Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler form part of a four-man group who lead The Masters by two shots at the halfway stage.

Sergio Garcia has recorded a second-round 69 to move into a share of the lead of The Masters at the halfway stage.

The Spaniard - who is still looking for his first Major title - hit six birdies to move to the top of the leaderboard alongside three other players, with Rickie Fowler and Thomas Pieters hitting rounds of 67 and 68 respectively.

First-round leader Charley Hoffman also remains in first place, but he has fallen back into the pack after only managing a score of 75.

William McGirt holds fifth spot on his own, with Ryan Moore, Jon Rahm, Fred Couples and Justin Rose all sitting three shots adrift of the leaders.

Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott and Phil Mickelson - all former winners at Augusta - are lurking in a share of 10th, while Rory McIlroy, Charl Schwartzel and Martin Kaymer all feature in a stacked top 20.

Englishmen Matthew Fitzpatrick and Andy Sullivan dropped down the field after both recorded a score of 78, while Jason Day also made the cut.

However, 2016 champion Danny Willett did not make the weekend after a quadruple bogey on the first hole left him with too much work to do, with Henrik Stenson, Bubba Watson and Zach Johnson other big names who will not play the final 36 holes.