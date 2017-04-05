Dustin Johnson is an injury doubt for The Masters after suffering a serious fall in his rental home in Augusta.

One of the favourites for The Masters, Dustin Johnson, has emerged as an injury doubt after suffering a serious fall in his rental home in Augusta on Wednesday.

The first major of the year is due to get underway on Thursday, but adverse weather conditions have affected the build-up to the tournament.

The Par 3 tournament was abandoned after the practice session was suspended twice due to the severe weather, and now there are concerns that world number one Johnson may not compete.

According to AP, Johnson's manager David Winkle of Hambric Sports has revealed that the golfer landed hard on his lower back after falling on a staircase.

The 32-year-old, who is believed to still be in discomfort, has been given anti-inflammatory medication and advised by doctors to stay stable.

Johnson has been paired with Bubba Watson and Jimmy Walker in the final group of the opening round.