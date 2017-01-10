Jim Furyk set for USA Ryder Cup captaincy

Jim Furyk is expected to be named as USA's Ryder Cup captain for 2018 as they look to retain their title in France.

The 46-year-old assisted Davis Love III for last year's victory at Hazeltine and now looks set to land the top job ahead of Fred Couples.

Couples had also been in the running for the 2016 tournament but is expected to miss out again after Furyk was reportedly given the green light by the US Ryder Cup committee, which includes Love, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

The former US Open champion appeared as a player in the Ryder Cup on nine occasions from 1997 to 2014, winning twice.

Confirmation of the appointment is expected tomorrow evening, with an announcement scheduled for 6pm GMT.

Europe have already confirmed Thomas Bjorn as their captain as they look to regain the trophy at Le Golf National.