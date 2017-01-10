Ryder Cup section header

Ryder Cup

Jim Furyk set for USA Ryder Cup captaincy

Jim Furyk (L) and Hunter Mahan of the United States watch from the 7th tee during the Morning Fourballs of the 2014 Ryder Cup on the PGA Centenary course at Gleneagles on September 27, 2014
© Getty Images
Jim Furyk is expected to be named as USA's Ryder Cup captain for 2018 as they look to retain their title in France.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 20:38 UK

Jim Furyk is expected to be named as USA's Ryder Cup captain for the defence of their title in France in 2018.

The 46-year-old assisted Davis Love III for last year's victory at Hazeltine and now looks set to land the top job ahead of Fred Couples.

Couples had also been in the running for the 2016 tournament but is expected to miss out again after Furyk was reportedly given the green light by the US Ryder Cup committee, which includes Love, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

The former US Open champion appeared as a player in the Ryder Cup on nine occasions from 1997 to 2014, winning twice.

Confirmation of the appointment is expected tomorrow evening, with an announcement scheduled for 6pm GMT.

Europe have already confirmed Thomas Bjorn as their captain as they look to regain the trophy at Le Golf National.

Miguel Angel Jimenez holds his cigar with a pair of chopsticks during the pro-am round ahead of the BMW Masters in Shanghai on October 23, 2013
Read Next:
James backs Jimenez for Ryder Cup captaincy
>
View our homepages for Jim Furyk, Davis Love III, Fred Couples, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Thomas Bjorn, Golf
Your Comments
More USA News
Jim Furyk (L) and Hunter Mahan of the United States watch from the 7th tee during the Morning Fourballs of the 2014 Ryder Cup on the PGA Centenary course at Gleneagles on September 27, 2014
Jim Furyk set for USA Ryder Cup captaincy
 Arnold Palmer pictured in 1982
Jack Nicklaus pays tribute to Arnold Palmer
 Danny Willett celebrates on the 18th hole during the final round of The Masters on April 10, 2016
Danny Willett: 'My brother was right about USA Ryder Cup fans'
Mickelson: 'USA played some great golf'Love III: 'We handled the pressure'Moore: 'Claiming decisive point is unbelievable'Result: USA claim Ryder Cup triumphDarren Clarke: "We need to believe in ourselves"
USA lead Europe by three at HazeltineWood, Fitzpatrick to feature in Saturday's foursomesEurope fight back in Ryder Cup fourballsResult: USA claim 4-0 win over Europe in foursomesSullivan, Pieters handed Ryder Cup debut in foursomes
> USA Homepage
More Europe News
Jim Furyk (L) and Hunter Mahan of the United States watch from the 7th tee during the Morning Fourballs of the 2014 Ryder Cup on the PGA Centenary course at Gleneagles on September 27, 2014
Jim Furyk set for USA Ryder Cup captaincy
 Thomas Bjorn with the trophy after winning the Nedbank Golf Challenge on December 8, 2013
Thomas Bjorn named Europe's Ryder Cup captain
 Padraig Harrington of Ireland looks on before he putts on the 5th green during the pro-am as a preview for the Turkish Airlines Open on November 6, 2013
Padraig Harrington: 'I don't want Ryder Cup captaincy yet'
James backs Jimenez for Ryder Cup captaincyWillett: 'My brother was right about USA fans'Clarke: 'The better team won the Ryder Cup'Result: USA claim Ryder Cup triumphDarren Clarke: "We need to believe in ourselves"
USA lead Europe by three at HazeltineWood, Fitzpatrick to feature in Saturday's foursomesEurope fight back in Ryder Cup fourballsResult: USA claim 4-0 win over Europe in foursomesSullivan, Pieters handed Ryder Cup debut in foursomes
> Europe Homepage


LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand