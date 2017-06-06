Russia wants later race date in 2018

Russia will press to have its round of the 2018 world championship pushed back by several months.
Having staged an early round of the season for the past couple of years, deputy prime minister Dmitry Kozak told Russia 24 that Sochi now wants a later race next season.

"We have asked Formula 1 organisers to restore our place in the autumn," he said.

Igor Ermilin, the auto racing presidential advisor, agreed: "I do not think this postponement is wrong in any way, and I do not think there will be problems with the FIA.

"Postponement of Formula 1 races is standard practice that happens from time to time, and the date of the race is not strictly defined contractually."

This year's iteration of the race was held on April 30, representing the fourth grand prix of the campaign.

