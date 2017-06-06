Monaco to build new F1 pits for 2018?

General view as the cars round the harbour and swimming pool complex during practice for the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit de Monaco on May 23, 2013
© Getty Images
Monaco will reportedly build a new pitlane and paddock complex ahead of the 2018 race.
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 13:28 UK

Monaco will reportedly build a new pitlane and paddock complex at a cost of €30m (£21.2m) ahead of the 2018 race.

Monaco's Prince Albert II confided the news to friends during the grand prix weekend recently, according to Bild.

"Monaco wanted to prepare the new pitlane for 2017, but engineers were unable to guarantee they would finish it in time. So the project was postponed to 2018," said the report.

The Automobile Club de Monaco's Richard Micoud confirmed: "Yes, it's true.

"The new pit building will be two-storey. Teams will finally have more space and will not be tripping over their feet."

Ferrari came out on top at this year's race, with Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen sharing the podium with Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
