Monaco to build new F1 pits for 2018?

Monaco will reportedly build a new pitlane and paddock complex at a cost of €30m (£21.2m) ahead of the 2018 race.

Monaco's Prince Albert II confided the news to friends during the grand prix weekend recently, according to Bild.

"Monaco wanted to prepare the new pitlane for 2017, but engineers were unable to guarantee they would finish it in time. So the project was postponed to 2018," said the report.

The Automobile Club de Monaco's Richard Micoud confirmed: "Yes, it's true.

"The new pit building will be two-storey. Teams will finally have more space and will not be tripping over their feet."

Ferrari came out on top at this year's race, with Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen sharing the podium with Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.