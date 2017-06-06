John Malone, Dietrich Mateschitz in 'secret' Formula 1 meeting

Red Bull recently met in "secret" with Formula 1's new owner John Malone regarding engine regulations.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 13:23 UK

Red Bull recently met in "secret" with F1's new owner John Malone.

Malone is the US billionaire tycoon behind Liberty Media, who are now contemplating the future of the sport's controversial engine regulations.

In recent days, Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko warned that if the current 'power unit' regulations stay beyond 2020, the energy drink company will pull its two teams out of F1.

Now, Bild newspaper reports that Malone has met with fellow billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, the founder and owner of Red Bull.

It is believed the men are now united about the cheaper, simpler and louder direction of the engine rules, with even Mercedes's Niki Lauda not disagreeing.

"We have to agree about a future-oriented but more efficient solution," the F1 legend told Bild am Sonntag.

Red Bull are currently third in the standings, 82 points adrift of second-placed Mercedes.

Little Fernando Alonso of McLaren laughs evilly in the drivers press conference during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
Read Next:
Alonso: 'Only Red Bull door closed for 2018'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for John Malone, Helmut Marko, Dietrich Mateschitz, Niki Lauda, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Red Bull News
Sports Mole logo
John Malone, Dietrich Mateschitz in 'secret' Formula 1 meeting
 Dr Helmut Marko looks on in the garage during practice for the Austria Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on June 19, 2015
Helmut Marko: 'Engine rules driving McLaren to ruin'
 Red Bull team principal Christian Horner watches on during qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix on November 24, 2012
Christian Horner forgives Max Verstappen for outburst
Alonso: 'Only Red Bull door closed for 2018'Result: Ferrari's Vettel claims Monaco Grand PrixRicciardo not ruling out Red Bull exitKimi Raikkonen claims pole in MonacoToro Rosso drivers want Renault 'progress'
Newey: 'Monaco win unlikely for Red Bull'Marko rules out Le Mans for Red BullMarko confirms official role for Jos VerstappenMarko: 'Red Bull hoping for Renault upgrade'Marko hails step forward after Ecclestone exit
> Red Bull Homepage



TeamPoints
1Ferrari196
2Mercedes179
3Red Bull97
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso29
6Williams-Mercedes20
7Renault14
8Haas14
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari129
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes104
3Valtteri BottasMercedes75
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari67
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull52
6Max VerstappenRed Bull45
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso25
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes20
10Esteban OconForce India19
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas9
13Kevin MagnussenHaas5
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
 