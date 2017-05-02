Valtteri Bottas denies that being called a de-facto 'number two' driver had something to do with his motivation to win in Russia.

Until Sochi, the Finn had been basically outpaced by his highly-rated teammate Lewis Hamilton since joining Mercedes, triggering a debate about whether the team should impose a clear hierarchy.

However, he has said that anger with those questions never intruded into the cockpit.

"All the questions, all the speculation, number two driver and so on, it doesn't get into me. It doesn't matter," Bottas told Auto Motor und Sport.

"I knew the season was still young."

The season continues with the Spanish Grand Prix in two weeks' time.