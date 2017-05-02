Valtteri Bottas: 'Number two talks no motivation'

Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Valtteri Bottas denies that being called a de-facto 'number two' driver had something to do with his motivation to win in Russia.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 11:13 UK

Until Sochi, the Finn had been basically outpaced by his highly-rated teammate Lewis Hamilton since joining Mercedes, triggering a debate about whether the team should impose a clear hierarchy.

However, he has said that anger with those questions never intruded into the cockpit.

"All the questions, all the speculation, number two driver and so on, it doesn't get into me. It doesn't matter," Bottas told Auto Motor und Sport.

"I knew the season was still young."

The season continues with the Spanish Grand Prix in two weeks' time.

Lewis Hamilton stands in the paddock during a press conference at the Circuit de Catalunya on February 25, 2016
Hamilton open to Mercedes team orders
TeamPoints
1Mercedes136
2Ferrari135
3Red Bull57
4Force India31
5Williams-Mercedes18
6Toro Rosso13
7Haas8
8Renault6
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari86
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes73
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Max VerstappenRed Bull35
6Daniel RicciardoRed Bull22
7Sergio PerezForce India22
8Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso11
10Esteban OconForce India9
11Nico HulkenbergRenault6
12Romain GrosjeanHaas4
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
15Pascal WehrleinSauber0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
19Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 