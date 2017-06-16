Fernando Alonso's former teammate Felipe Massa says that the Spaniard should quit F1 if he is unhappy.

Felipe Massa has said that former teammate Fernando Alonso should quit the sport if he is unhappy.

The Spaniard is in the middle of a disastrous season with McLaren-Honda and has been vocal about his unhappiness, suggesting that he may switch teams next year or give up on F1 altogether.

"Fernando is complaining about F1 because he does not have a good car," he told El Confidencial.

"But I think if you're not having a good time, it's best to leave. He does not seem to be enjoying much right now, so maybe he will.

"Maybe he will go to another team or take on other challenges outside of F1. It's something we don't know."

Alonso is yet to pick up a single point this season.