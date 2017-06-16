Formula E boss Alejandro Agag urges Ferrari to enter the all-electric series.

Formula E boss Alejandro Agag has urged Ferrari to enter the all-electric series.

Renault have been part of the competition since its debut in 2014 and Agag is hopeful that the iconic F1 team will follow suit in the near future.

"Ferrari in Formula E is quite possible," Agag told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "We already have Renault, Audi, Jaguar, BMW are ready to enter, other car manufacturers like Mercedes think seriously about us.

"Three years ago, nobody could have imagined that. In Italy there are Fiat, Maserati, Alfa Romeo. I read that Marchionne is always speaking of Alfa Romeo's return. We would welcome them with open arms.

"We are in the third year. It's a great signal that Jaguar is coming. We are looking at new races in Hong Kong, New York, Montreal and Marrakech. We want to grow and thrive - I have a lot to do here."

The new season of Formula E is due to get underway this December in Hong Kong.