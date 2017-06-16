McLaren-Honda executive director Zak Brown insists that there is "zero tension" with Fernando Alonso.

The Spaniard has been openly contemplating a change of team for 2018 amid the team's ongoing struggles this year.

"I think Fernando loves the atmosphere here at McLaren and I don't think there's another team that he would prefer to drive for more than us," Brown told AS. "But he wants to compete for the top positions and I understand that.

"There is zero tension between Fernando and McLaren. The relationship has never been healthier. He is frustrated but we are together in our frustration.

"We have been clear that we want him to stay and he was very clear when he said he wants to stay. But we need a better race car, and that is where all of our attention is."

Alonso has yet to pick up a point this season.