Helmut Marko: 'Red Bull drivers cannot end contracts'

Dr Helmut Marko looks on in the garage during practice for the Austria Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on June 19, 2015
© Getty Images
Red Bull have control of the destinies of their F1 drivers, according to Dr Helmut Marko.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 16:17 UK

Red Bull have control of the destinies of their Formula 1 drivers, according to Dr Helmut Marko, the boss of the energy drink company's driver programme.

At Red Bull Racing, rumours have linked Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen with other teams for 2018, while Toro Rosso's Carlos Sainz is obviously keen to step up the grid after three years in F1.

However, Marko told Germany's Sport Bild that Red Bull are in charge.

"Ricciardo and Verstappen have fixed contracts," he said. "Ricciardo for 2018, and Verstappen with some clauses for even much longer."

The Austrian said that Red Bull are not willing to let any of them go.

"That also applies to Carlos Sainz," said Marko. "He is also bound to us in the longer team. Until 2019.

"Only we can end contracts - the drivers cannot."

Red Bull and Toro Rosso are currently third and fifth respectively in the team rankings.

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner at Old Truman Brewery on February 17, 2016
Read Next:
Red Bull keeping both drivers in 2018
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Helmut Marko, Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Red Bull News
Dr Helmut Marko looks on in the garage during practice for the Austria Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on June 19, 2015
Helmut Marko: 'Red Bull drivers cannot end contracts'
 Max Verstappen poses for a photo on January 2, 2017
Max Verstappen worried about Red Bull for 2018
 Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
Result: Lewis Hamilton wins Canadian Grand Prix
Red Bull keeping both drivers in 2018Ricciardo hoping for Renault upgrade in BakuMalone, Mateschitz in 'secret' F1 meetingMarko: 'Engine rules driving McLaren to ruin'Horner forgives Verstappen for outburst
Alonso: 'Only Red Bull door closed for 2018'Result: Ferrari's Vettel claims Monaco Grand PrixRicciardo not ruling out Red Bull exitKimi Raikkonen claims pole in MonacoToro Rosso drivers want Renault 'progress'
> Red Bull Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes222
2Ferrari214
3Red Bull112
4Force India71
5Toro Rosso29
6Williams-Mercedes22
7Renault18
8Haas15
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari141
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes129
3Valtteri BottasMercedes93
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari73
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull67
6Max VerstappenRed Bull45
7Sergio PerezForce India44
8Esteban OconForce India27
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso25
10Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes20
11Nico HulkenbergRenault18
12Romain GrosjeanHaas10
13Kevin MagnussenHaas5
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes2
17Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
18Marcus EricssonSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
 