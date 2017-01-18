Nico Rosberg "curious" to watch successor Valtteri Bottas

Nico Rosberg in action at the Spanish GP on May 14, 2016
© Getty Images
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 08:04 UK

World champion Nico Rosberg has said that he is looking forward to seeing a "great battle" between Mercedes'a new driving duo in 2017.

After an eleventh-hour scrabble to replace Rosberg after the German sensationally quit Mercedes and F1, the team announced this week that Lewis Hamilton's new teammate will be Williams driver Valtteri Bottas.

"I was hoping the team would quickly find a perfect successor for me," DPA news agency quotes Rosberg as saying at a sponsor event.

"Valtteri is fast and reliable," he is also quoted as saying by Bild, "and now he has the best cockpit in Formula 1, so I hope he'll have fun.

"I'm glad the team has found a great replacement in such a short time."

Finn Bottas, 27, said this week that he is ready to take on triple world champion Hamilton in 2017, but the Briton and Rosberg clashed at times over the past few years.

"Good luck for the fight with Lewis," Rosberg smiled. "It will surely be an interesting battle.

"I'm curious to see what he will achieve, and how he will do with Lewis."

The new season kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix on March 26.

Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Bottas joins Hamilton at Mercedes
