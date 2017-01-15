Mercedes close to landing Valtteri Bottas from Williams

Valtteri Bottas of Williams during previews ahead of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on March 31, 2016
© Getty Images
Williams will allow Valtteri Bottas to jump ship and join Mercedes, bringing an end to the Silver Arrows' search for Nico Rosberg's replacement.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 21:00 UK

Claire Williams has revealed that Valtteri Bottas is close to joining Mercedes as a replacement for retired world champion Nico Rosberg.

The German shocked the sport by calling time on his career less than a week after edging out teammate Lewis Hamilton to win the title last year.

Mercedes have been on the lookout for a replacement since, with their original plan to have a new driver in place by Christmas delayed, but Bottas is now expected to depart Williams and join the Silver Arrows by the end of next week.

"It has been dragging on and I think everyone wants to know, probably more who is going to be Lewis' teammate next year, and of course whenever Nico made his announcement we knew the call was probably going to come from Toto [Wolff]," chief executive Williams told Sky Sports News. "It is a great opportunity for Valtteri and he has given a lot to Williams.

"We've always said if we can make this happen on terms that are positive for Williams then it is probably the right thing to do. Nobody needs or wants a driver in your team that really wants to be somewhere else. It is not nice either to stop a driver who has such a great opportunity, particularly at this point of Valtteri's career, but it has to work for Williams and that is what we've been working hard on over the past six weeks.

"We are nearly there, we are at the tail end of it and hopefully we'll be able to make an announcement this coming week. But it has to be right for Williams, whatever we do will always be the right decision for Williams no matter what other people's opinions might be."

Williams are reportedly looking to bring Felipe Massa out of retirement to replace the outgoing Bottas, with some experience required alongside rookie Lance Stroll for the season ahead.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
Read Next:
Williams not commenting on team shakeup
>
View our homepages for Claire Williams, Valtteri Bottas, Nico Rosberg, Lewis Hamilton, Felipe Massa, Lance Stroll, Toto Wolff, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Mercedes News
Former driver Gerhard Berger sits in a car on track after qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 20, 2015
Gerhard Berger would have picked Pascal Wehrlein over Valtteri Bottas
 Valtteri Bottas of Williams during previews ahead of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on March 31, 2016
Mercedes close to landing Valtteri Bottas from Williams
 Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Mercedes deny Valtteri Bottas announcement date set
Rosberg to remain Mercedes ambassador?Mercedes to launch 2017 car in FebruaryWolff: 'Bottas a possibility for 2017'Red Bull did not consider Sainz releaseWilliams part company with Pat Symonds
Hamilton wants to keep same crewSainz says no Mercedes move for 2017Lauda: 'Driver call could take until February'Vettel emerging as Mercedes favourite for 2018Brawn: 'Mercedes will be strong again in 2017'
> Mercedes Homepage
More Williams-Mercedes News
Valtteri Bottas of Williams during previews ahead of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on March 31, 2016
Mercedes close to landing Valtteri Bottas from Williams
 Sports Mole logo
Williams not commenting on team shakeup
 Felipe Massa of Williams poses for a portrait during day one of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2016
Felipe Massa plays down comeback reports
Williams part company with Pat SymondsRosberg leads Hamilton in final practice'Relaxed' Massa eyeing next seat after F1Bottas hints Williams future now secureMassa 'surprised' by retirement reaction
Stroll signs Williams deal for 2017?Stroll: '2017 good time to make Williams debut'Stroll admits 'pressure' of F1 debut rumoursStroll 'absolutely' ready for F1 debutMassa: 'Manager had Renault, Haas talks'
> Williams-Mercedes Homepage


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand