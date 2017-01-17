Stoffel Vandoorne unsure McLaren can win in 2017

Stoffel Vandoorne of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Stoffel Vandoorne is not sure that McLaren will be ready to win races in 2017.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 08:39 UK

Stoffel Vandoorne has said that he is not sure McLaren will be ready to win races in 2017.

After two seasons of struggle but steady improvement, the Honda-powered team have announced that they will launch their new car on February 24 - the same day as Ferrari.

There is already speculation that the car will be in McLaren's traditional orange.

Ron Dennis was always opposed to racing in McLaren orange in the new era, but the long-time McLaren supremo has been ousted and new executive Zak Brown has hinted at a livery change for 2017.

At a Richard Mille sponsor event, a McLaren was coloured in a "one off" black and orange livery, and the same graphic theme was used for the announcement of the 2017 launch on Monday.

As for how competitive the car will be, Belgian rookie Vandoorne is not sure.

"It's hard to say," he told La Derniere Heure. "It's too early to judge.

"In any case, McLaren is improving. The last two seasons were not easy for Honda, but we made a significant step forward and we hope that positive trend will continue.

"I hope the car will be competitive and we will fight for the top positions."

Last year, Fernando Alonso finished 10th overall, so asked if that is good target for 2017, Vandoorne said: "No, finishing in the top 10 is not the goal. I want to win.

"But we don't know if we can win races already. Probably this year it won't be the case, but I'm still going to try. McLaren has good prospects for the future and I'm in the right place. I believe in the team."

McLaren ended 2016 with 76 points, up from 2015's 27.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
Read Next:
Ramirez: 'Politics spoiling McLaren passion'
>
View our homepages for Stoffel Vandoorne, Ron Dennis, Zak Brown, Fernando Alonso, Formula 1
Your Comments
More McLaren News
Stoffel Vandoorne of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Stoffel Vandoorne unsure McLaren can win in 2017
 McLaren Racing Director Eric Boullier looks on in the paddock during day one of Formula One testing at Yas Marina Circuit on November 25, 2014
Eric Boullier targets top four for McLaren
 Sports Mole logo
McLaren to run new Honda engine in 2017
Ramirez: 'Politics spoiling McLaren passion'Brown plays down McLaren sale talkMercedes 'not ruling out' Alonso for 2017 seatVettel fastest in third practice in Abu DhabiButton confirms retirement from F1
Alonso not sure McLaren will get 2017 rightJordan: 'Button should axe sabbatical and retire'Brown denies Dennis meeting will be awkwardAlonso, Button hint at Le Mans futuresMcLaren bring Zak Brown on board
> McLaren Homepage


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0