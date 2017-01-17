'Angry' Carlos Sainz also 'patient' for future

Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 14, 2016
© Getty Images
Carlos Sainz admits that he is "angry" but also "patient", as his career stalls for now at Toro Rosso.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 08:32 UK

Carlos Sainz has admitted that he is "angry" but also "patient", as his career stalls for now at Toro Rosso.

The Spaniard had a very good 2016 season, but it was his Toro Rosso teammate Max Verstappen who got the call to move into the senior team.

Not just that, Sainz got an offer to switch to the Renault works team for 2017, and was also linked with Nico Rosberg's Mercedes seat.

However, Red Bull would not let him go.

"It's difficult," the 22-year-old told Spain's El Pais.

"Doing a year in Formula 1 like the one I did is very difficult. That's why I'm angry that I am not moving forward. We had a very interesting offer from Renault that in the end was rejected by me as much as it was by Red Bull.

"That's life. If I had done that season in any other year I think I would have got a seat at Red Bull, but now the team is full, they are very happy with the two drivers they have. As I said, that's life, and sometimes Formula 1 is difficult to understand. I just have to have patience and it will come."

Sainz finished 2016 in 12th place with 46 points.

Daniil Kvyat of Toro Rosso walks in the paddock during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
Read Next:
Kvyat: 'Drivers to train hard for 2017'
>
View our homepages for Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen, Nico Rosberg, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Toro Rosso News
Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 14, 2016
'Angry' Carlos Sainz also 'patient' for future
 Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 14, 2016
Carlos Sainz: 'Mentor Fernando Alonso helped me thrive in Formula 1'
 Carlos Sainz ahead of Max Verstappen for Toro Rosso at the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 20, 2016
Toro Rosso eyes engine naming deal
Kvyat: 'Drivers to train hard for 2017'Rosberg leads Hamilton in final practiceKvyat: '2016 like 10 seasons in one'Sainz: 'Pirelli testing for some drivers unfair'Result: Lewis Hamilton wins 50th career race
Kvyat not denying Force India rumoursSainz not willing to wait for Red Bull seatDaniil Kvyat hopes form means 2017 seatKvyat wants patience amid constant rumoursKvyat to secure new two-year Red Bull deal?
> Toro Rosso Homepage


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0