Result: Lewis Hamilton wins Canadian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
© Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton wins the Canadian Grand Prix for a sixth time to close the gap on Sebastian Vettel in the Drivers' Championship.
Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 20:51 UK

Lewis Hamilton has won the Canadian Grand Prix for a sixth time to close the gap on Sebastian Vettel in the Drivers' Championship.

The three-time world champion led from start to finish at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, capitalising on numerous troubles for championship rival Vettel to close the gap to 12 points after seven races.

Vettel lined up in second on the grid, but after just five laps he found himself down in 18th after being forced to stop twice due to car damage.

More to follow.

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
Your Comments
