Result: Lewis Hamilton wins Canadian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has won the Canadian Grand Prix for a sixth time to close the gap on Sebastian Vettel in the Drivers' Championship.

The three-time world champion led from start to finish at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, capitalising on numerous troubles for championship rival Vettel to close the gap to 12 points after seven races.

Vettel lined up in second on the grid, but after just five laps he found himself down in 18th after being forced to stop twice due to car damage.

