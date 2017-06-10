Sergey Sirotkin not denying Jolyon Palmer rumours

Sergey Sirotkin stands in the pits during the second practice session at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza on September 6, 2013
© AFP
Sergey Sirotkin refuses to deny speculation he is being lined up to replace struggling Jolyon Palmer at Renault.
Sergey Sirotkin has refused to deny speculation that he is being lined up to replace struggling Jolyon Palmer at Renault.

Amid rumours about Palmer's immediate future, some have suggested that Sergio Perez or Fernando Alonso are in the running to replace him in 2018.

Meanwhile, if Palmer is more immediately ousted, the team's Russian reserve driver Sirotkin would be the obvious choice.

"I try not to react to or talk about rumours," Sirotkin is quoted as saying by Russia's Championat.

"Unfortunately Jolyon has not been able to show the results the machine is capable of, but he is also working hard and trying to make progress.

"So it would be bad for him if I get involved in any political games. We do our job, and I think the team is able to see the whole situation for itself."

Palmer has yet to get any points on the board in 2017.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
Abiteboul: '2017 highlighting role of driver'
