Sergey Sirotkin has refused to deny speculation that he is being lined up to replace struggling Jolyon Palmer at Renault.

Amid rumours about Palmer's immediate future, some have suggested that Sergio Perez or Fernando Alonso are in the running to replace him in 2018.

Meanwhile, if Palmer is more immediately ousted, the team's Russian reserve driver Sirotkin would be the obvious choice.

"I try not to react to or talk about rumours," Sirotkin is quoted as saying by Russia's Championat.

"Unfortunately Jolyon has not been able to show the results the machine is capable of, but he is also working hard and trying to make progress.

"So it would be bad for him if I get involved in any political games. We do our job, and I think the team is able to see the whole situation for itself."

Palmer has yet to get any points on the board in 2017.