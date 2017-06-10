Daniel Ricciardo scotches any lingering speculation about the chances of a Ferrari switch for 2018.

Amid persistent paddock rumours, Red Bull chiefs have said both the Australian and Max Verstappen are firmly under contract for next year.

When asked about that Ferrari gossip, Ricciardo told Corriere della Sera: "I would like to measure myself with new challenges some day.

"But in 2018 I will stay at Red Bull. I do not give up and I have a mission to complete."

However, Ricciardo does agree that Ferrari's 2017 resurgence, after failing to win a single race last year, has been "crazy".

As for whether it will be Sebastian Vettel or Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton that wins the title, Ricciardo said: "It will be the details that count.

"But when Seb has the right machine and is happy, he's a devil, and he has the perfect environment now. He will be tough to beat."

As for Hamilton, Ricciardo commented: "He is a crazy talent. But this year he will have to work harder for it than in the past."

Ricciardo is fifth in the drivers' rankings heading into tomorrow's Canadian Grand Prix.