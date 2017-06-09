Sebastian Vettel not thinking about title win

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
© Getty Images
F1's title contenders do not want to talk about their championship battle, ahead of the seventh out of 20 races on the 2017 calendar.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 16:39 UK

Formula 1's title contenders do not want to talk about their championship battle, ahead of the seventh out of 20 races on the 2017 calendar.

After six races, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is leading Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes by 25 points.

German Vettel said in Montreal: "I do not want to think about the title at this point of the season."

However, he admitted he has a great car to drive this year.

"Our great strength is that we have a car that is fast on every kind of track," Vettel is quoted as saying by Speed Week.

"But we have often seen how much can change over a season and we are still right at the beginning of the development of these cars."

As for Hamilton, his boss Niki Lauda last week warned that unless Vettel suffers a retirement, the points gap may become too big later in the season.

However, Hamilton said: "My goal has never been to be the championship leader after Monaco. I want to be the leader after Abu Dhabi.

"I know it won't be easy to make up those points, but so much can happen in the course of a season.

"Of course it's not a comfortable position for us, but at the same time we can still win this championship."

As for Mercedes's recent issues, Hamilton said: "We are constantly learning about the tyres and we keep attacking.

"We have a lot of new things on the car. The fight is still in full swing."

The season continues in Canada this weekend.

Kimi Raikkonen of Finland and Ferrari walks across the paddock during practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on April 17, 2015
Read Next:
Raikkonen not angry after Monaco controversy
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Niki Lauda, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Ferrari News
Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
Sebastian Vettel not thinking about title win
 Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
Sebastian Vettel plays down Ferrari contract talk
 Kimi Raikkonen of Finland and Ferrari walks across the paddock during practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on April 17, 2015
Kimi Raikkonen not angry after Monaco controversy
Jean Alesi: 'Ferrari could win 2017 title'Ferrari chief tips Vettel to stayEcclestone: 'Ferrari have better car'Pirelli's Isola plays down 'Italian mystery'Vettel benefiting from 'meticulous' approach
Salo: 'No good candidates to replace Raikkonen'Wolff: 'Tyre situation an Italian mystery'Salo: 'Raikkonen basically Ferrari number two'Wolff sympathises amid Ferrari controversyWolff: 'Ferrari 16 weeks ahead with 2017 car'
> Ferrari Homepage
More Mercedes News
Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
Sebastian Vettel not thinking about title win
 Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
Toto Wolff, Daimler slam Mercedes quit rumours
 Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
Toto Wolff: 'Paddy Lowe exit not cause of Mercedes slump'
Eddie Jordan tips Mercedes to quit F1Stewart tips Vettel to beat Hamilton in 2017Pirelli's Isola plays down 'Italian mystery'Vettel benefiting from 'meticulous' approachWolff: 'Ferrari 16 weeks ahead with 2017 car'
Result: Ferrari's Vettel claims Monaco Grand PrixHamilton 'too old' for MotoGP switchKimi Raikkonen claims pole in MonacoWolff: 'Some F1 tracks like car parks'Wolff tips Hamilton to stay after 2018
> Mercedes Homepage



TeamPoints
1Ferrari196
2Mercedes179
3Red Bull97
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso29
6Williams-Mercedes20
7Renault14
8Haas14
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari129
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes104
3Valtteri BottasMercedes75
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari67
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull52
6Max VerstappenRed Bull45
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso25
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes20
10Esteban OconForce India19
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas9
13Kevin MagnussenHaas5
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
 