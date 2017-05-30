Niki Lauda: 'Sebastian Vettel on pole for 2017 title'

Niki Lauda admits that Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is now on pole position for the 2017 world championship.
Amid Lewis Hamilton's Monaco struggles, Vettel won in the principality and now has a 25-point advantage after six races.

"Vettel won because he was faster when Raikkonen stopped," Lauda, Mercedes's team chairman, told Sky Italia.

"Do I look happy? Ferrari always has a slice of my heart. They were perfect and we were not.

"The championship? It's going in the direction of Vettel but there are still many races."

Lauda also told the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung: "On Monday I was still angry, but now we have to find the right tyre window.

"Another thing is clear - Vettel must have a failure, otherwise it is over. Ferrari are in a real flow and if this continues, the gap is enormous."

Ferrari are now 17 points ahead of Mercedes in the constructors' championship.

TeamPoints
1Ferrari196
2Mercedes179
3Red Bull97
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso29
6Williams-Mercedes20
7Renault14
8Haas14
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari129
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes104
3Valtteri BottasMercedes75
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari67
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull52
6Max VerstappenRed Bull45
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso25
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes20
10Esteban OconForce India19
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas9
13Kevin MagnussenHaas5
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
 