Fernando Alonso: 'Only Red Bull door closed for 2018'

Little Fernando Alonso of McLaren laughs evilly in the drivers press conference during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
© Getty Images
Fernando Alonso says that the only top team with closed doors for 2018 is Red Bull.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 11:04 UK

Fernando Alonso has said that the only top team with closed doors for 2018 is Red Bull.

Amid McLaren-Honda's crisis, the Spaniard skipped Monaco last weekend to do the Indy 500 and he admits that he could be on the move within pitlane for next year.

"We'll see. I would be lying if I told you now that I have a concrete plan," Alonso told Planeta Calleja.

"I could go to another team, I don't know whether it is Mercedes or another. If Renault starts to dominate, I don't know.

"If in June or July a team calls I think we would have a chance but it's all to be talked about.

"I think perhaps Red Bull is the only one that has doors a little closed because it already has young drivers with long contracts."

Alonso says that his future could also depend on F1's new owners Liberty Media, amid plans to drastically expand the calendar beyond a scheduled 21 races for 2018.

"I have to see what they plan to do," he said. "I read that they want to make a championship of 25 races.

"When I started in F1 there were 16, now there are 20. If they tell me there are 25 I will retire."

The 2017 season continues next weekend in Canada.

McLaren-Honda's Fernando Alonso prepares to leave the pits during the first practice session for the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 15, 2016
Read Next:
Brown: 'Alonso may not do 2018 Indy 500'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Fernando Alonso, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Red Bull News
Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari during practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 13, 2016
Result: Sebastian Vettel claims third win of the season with Monaco Grand Prix victory
 Little Fernando Alonso of McLaren laughs evilly in the drivers press conference during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
Fernando Alonso: 'Only Red Bull door closed for 2018'
 Red Bull team principal Christian Horner watches on during qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix on November 24, 2012
Christian Horner forgives Max Verstappen for outburst
Ricciardo not ruling out Red Bull exitKimi Raikkonen claims pole in MonacoToro Rosso drivers want Renault 'progress'Newey: 'Monaco win unlikely for Red Bull'Marko rules out Le Mans for Red Bull
Marko confirms official role for Jos VerstappenMarko: 'Red Bull hoping for Renault upgrade'Marko hails step forward after Ecclestone exitWolff: 'Red Bull in control of Sainz'Red Bull 'could quit over engine rules'
> Red Bull Homepage
More McLaren News
Little Fernando Alonso of McLaren laughs evilly in the drivers press conference during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
Fernando Alonso: 'Only Red Bull door closed for 2018'
 Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Fernando Alonso 'not ready' to commit to 2018 Indy 500
 McLaren-Honda's Fernando Alonso prepares to leave the pits during the first practice session for the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 15, 2016
Zak Brown: 'Fernando Alonso may not do 2018 Indy 500'
Hamilton scoffs at Alonso's Indy rivalsAlonso says no Indycar switch for 2018Massa: 'Alonso absence not professional'Kvyat: 'No pressure for Button in Monaco'Steiner: 'Alonso at Indy doesn't hurt F1'
Lauda: 'Alonso not on Mercedes wish list'Sainz: 'Alonso to represent F1 drivers well'Hamilton: 'Alonso contract talks like chess'Brown: 'Nine or 10 races to keep Alonso'Vettel, Alonso, Ricciardo on the move?
> McLaren Homepage



TeamPoints
1Ferrari196
2Mercedes179
3Red Bull97
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso29
6Williams-Mercedes20
7Renault14
8Haas14
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari129
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes104
3Valtteri BottasMercedes75
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari67
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull52
6Max VerstappenRed Bull45
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso25
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes20
10Esteban OconForce India19
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas9
13Kevin MagnussenHaas5
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
 