Christian Horner forgives Max Verstappen for outburst

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner watches on during qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix on November 24, 2012
© Getty Images
Christian Horner says that Red Bull's relationship with Max Verstappen remains on track.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 11:14 UK

Christian Horner has said that Red Bull's relationship with Max Verstappen remains on track.

The Dutchman made a foul-mouthed radio riposte during the Monaco race, when a pit strategy gave his teammate Daniel Ricciardo the track advantage.

Asked if he understood the outburst, boss Horner told Auto Hebdo: "Of course.

"When you end up with your teammate in front of you when he was behind you, you can be angry.

"But once the circumstances were explained, everything was in order."

Also angry after Monaco was Kimi Raikkonen, amid suspicions that Ferrari deliberately disadvantaged the Finn so that teammate Sebastian Vettel could win.

"I don't think Ferrari did anything deliberately," Red Bull's Helmut Marko told Auto Bild.

"He had to react to us and Bottas because he was just too slow. We also had to pit Max early," he added.

Ricciardo was on the podium in Monaco ahead of both Mercedes, but Horner says that does not mean Red Bull's 2017 troubles are now effectively over.

"I am worried about Montreal, Baku and Spielberg," he said. "They will be the biggest challenges along with Monza.

"If we manage to do well on those three tracks, what we have in the pipeline should enable us to have a much better second half of the season."

The season continues with the Canadian Grand Prix next weekend.

Little Fernando Alonso of McLaren laughs evilly in the drivers press conference during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
Read Next:
Alonso: 'Only Red Bull door closed for 2018'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Christian Horner, Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen, Kimi Raikkonen, Sebastian Vettel, Helmut Marko, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Red Bull News
Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari during practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 13, 2016
Result: Sebastian Vettel claims third win of the season with Monaco Grand Prix victory
 Little Fernando Alonso of McLaren laughs evilly in the drivers press conference during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
Fernando Alonso: 'Only Red Bull door closed for 2018'
 Red Bull team principal Christian Horner watches on during qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix on November 24, 2012
Christian Horner forgives Max Verstappen for outburst
Ricciardo not ruling out Red Bull exitKimi Raikkonen claims pole in MonacoToro Rosso drivers want Renault 'progress'Newey: 'Monaco win unlikely for Red Bull'Marko rules out Le Mans for Red Bull
Marko confirms official role for Jos VerstappenMarko: 'Red Bull hoping for Renault upgrade'Marko hails step forward after Ecclestone exitWolff: 'Red Bull in control of Sainz'Red Bull 'could quit over engine rules'
> Red Bull Homepage



TeamPoints
1Ferrari196
2Mercedes179
3Red Bull97
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso29
6Williams-Mercedes20
7Renault14
8Haas14
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari129
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes104
3Valtteri BottasMercedes75
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari67
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull52
6Max VerstappenRed Bull45
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso25
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes20
10Esteban OconForce India19
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas9
13Kevin MagnussenHaas5
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
 