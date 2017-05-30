Cyril Abiteboul admits Jolyon Palmer future not secure

Cyril Abiteboul admits that Jolyon Palmer's Formula 1 future at Renault is not secure.
Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Cyril Abiteboul has admitted that Jolyon Palmer's Formula 1 future at Renault is not secure.

Palmer has struggled for form and results in the opening quarter of his second season with the French marque, while team newcomer Nico Hulkenberg has shone.

Boss Abiteboul told the French-language agency AFP: "We need two drivers who are able to score points.

"We're doing what's right for Jolyon to get him through this difficult phase."

When asked if a prolonged struggle for Palmer endangers his place at Renault, Abiteboul answered: "We all need to have results.

"Nico shows that the car is able to score points, and Jolyon must also contribute.

"We are extremely supportive and there is no plan, but we are in an ultra-competitive environment and everyone has the pressure of results. For now we give ourselves time to analyse the situation."

Hulkenberg has picked up 14 points so far, while Palmer is yet to get off the mark.

Fernando Alonso of McLaren-Honda during previews ahead of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on March 31, 2016
Renault hint Alonso return not priority
