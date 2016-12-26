Dec 26, 2016 at 3pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
1-4
West HamWest Ham United
Llorente (89')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Ayew (13'), Reid (50'), Antonio (78'), Carroll (90')

Slaven Bilic: 'West Ham United not safe yet'

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic warns his side that it would be "suicidal" to consider themselves safe from relegation despite a run of three straight victories.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 at 22:28 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has warned his side that they still have work to do if they are to avoid becoming embroiled in a relegation battle this season.

The Hammers won just three of their first 15 league games this term to leave them teetering on the brink of the relegation zone, but have since won three in a row against fellow bottom-half dwellers Burnley, Hull City and Swansea City.

Bilic's side have risen up to 11th in the table as a result, with eight points separating them from the bottom three, but Bilic is not ready to relax just yet.

"There are a few corners to go in the Premier League, there are 38 corners. It is very different to a few weeks ago, when we were talking about that schedule of Spurs, Man United, Arsenal and Liverpool," he told reporters.

"We were talking about those two crucial home games with Burnley and Hull. That gave us six points, which with the Liverpool game made seven. That gave us the confidence. Now it is obvious.

"But it would be suicidal to think we are safe now and look only who is above us. It is still very tight, but we have to use this to gain confidence and continue to improve. Only then we will have a chance to finish good."

West Ham will be looking to make it four Premier League victories in a row for the first time since February 2014 when they take on champions Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on New Year's Eve.

