Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has heaped praise on Eden Hazard following his "outstanding" performance in Chelsea's 3-0 win over the Cherries at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Pedro scored twice to help Antonio Conte's side to a club-record 12th straight Premier League victory, but it was Hazard who stood out most with a sparkling display in a central role.

The Belgian won and scored a penalty to put Chelsea two goals ahead early in the second half, and Howe believes that was a key moment of the game.

"The decisive moment was the second goal and how that went against us I thought was a key moment. I haven't seen it again and it was a difficult view for me. I didn't think it was contentious at the time," he told reporters.

"I thought [Hazard] was outstanding today, there's no doubt about that. His movement, his ability to turn on the ball so quickly. His technical ability, very high level. When you have him and Pedro and Willian counter-attacking on you at such pace it's difficult.

"That was the thing where we fell short today. On the ball we gave them too many times to get in those situations, by not being tight enough on the ball and good enough on the ball in certain situations."

Hazard has now scored nine Premier League goals in 17 appearances this season.