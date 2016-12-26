Dec 26, 2016 at 3pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
3-0
Bournemouth
Pedro (24', 90'), Hazard (49' pen.)
Pedro (63')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Wilshere (14')

Eddie Howe: 'Eden Hazard was outstanding'

Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe heaps praise on Chelsea forward Eden Hazard following his "outstanding" performance against the Cherries at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 at 22:08 UK

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has heaped praise on Eden Hazard following his "outstanding" performance in Chelsea's 3-0 win over the Cherries at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Pedro scored twice to help Antonio Conte's side to a club-record 12th straight Premier League victory, but it was Hazard who stood out most with a sparkling display in a central role.

The Belgian won and scored a penalty to put Chelsea two goals ahead early in the second half, and Howe believes that was a key moment of the game.

"The decisive moment was the second goal and how that went against us I thought was a key moment. I haven't seen it again and it was a difficult view for me. I didn't think it was contentious at the time," he told reporters.

"I thought [Hazard] was outstanding today, there's no doubt about that. His movement, his ability to turn on the ball so quickly. His technical ability, very high level. When you have him and Pedro and Willian counter-attacking on you at such pace it's difficult.

"That was the thing where we fell short today. On the ball we gave them too many times to get in those situations, by not being tight enough on the ball and good enough on the ball in certain situations."

Hazard has now scored nine Premier League goals in 17 appearances this season.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Read Next:
Antonio Conte: 'We sent a good message'
>
View our homepages for Eddie Howe, Eden Hazard, Pedro, Antonio Conte, Willian, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Marc Pugh challenges Nemanja Matic during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Chelsea on April 23, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth - as it happened
 Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Eddie Howe: 'Eden Hazard was outstanding'
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on November 19, 2016
Pep Guardiola: 'Tough to keep pace with Chelsea, Liverpool'
Conte rules out Michy Batshuayi exitAntonio Conte: 'We sent a good message'Result: Chelsea cruise to 12th consecutive winTeam News: Costa, Kante out for ChelseaChelsea's Van Ginkel 'on PSV list'
Terry: 'Chelsea looking really good'Lampard: 'I would love Chelsea return'Cahill: 'I want to break club record'Southampton increase Van Dijk valuation?Van Dijk keen to play at "highest level"
> Chelsea Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Marc Pugh challenges Nemanja Matic during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Chelsea on April 23, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth - as it happened
 Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Eddie Howe: 'Eden Hazard was outstanding'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Antonio Conte: 'Chelsea win over Bournemouth sent a good message'
Result: Chelsea cruise to 12th consecutive winTeam News: Costa, Kante out for ChelseaConte 'aware' of Ake's impressive formConte sees bright future for Eddie HoweRodriguez 'struggled to sleep after brace'
Arter: 'Ake good enough for Chelsea'Eddie Howe: "We have to bounce back"Result: Rodriguez double helps Saints to derby winTeam News: Callum Wilson comes in for Benik AfobeLive Commentary: Bournemouth 1-3 Southampton - as it happened
> Bournemouth Homepage


Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
3Liverpool17114241202137
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton176651716124
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
13Bournemouth186392331-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version