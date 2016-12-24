General view of Upton Park

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic says that he is "expecting" his side to improve both their results and their performances in the second half of the season.
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has said that he is "expecting" an upturn in results from his side during the second half of the season.

The Hammers impressed on their way to a seventh-placed finish last season, but have struggled to replicate that form so far this term and currently sit 13th in the Premier League table.

There have been signs of improvement recently with back-to-back wins over Hull City and Burnley, and despite not being entirely happy with the performances in those games, Bilic is hopeful that his side will begin to find their best form again after Christmas.

"When you play a cup final, you don't care about the performance, of course you would love to beat the opponent but it is all about the result and of course the Premier League is all about the result," he told reporters.

"But when we played good and we didn't the result, you get a little bit of satisfaction but it is not good enough. It should be both and I'm expecting us to get results and perform better."

The Hammers face Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Boxing Day before finishing the year away to champions Leicester City.

Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
expand