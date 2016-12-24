Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists that he found it "easy" to settle at the club despite battling with FA charges and indifferent form.

The former Chelsea boss seemed to have a tumultuous first seven months in charge at Old Trafford, with indifferent form and a number of FA charges affecting his early stages.

However, Mourinho insists that he immediately felt at home after joining United - something which could not be said for his predecessors David Moyes and Louis van Gaal.

"For me, it was easy - it's a difficult job but easy to feel at home, easy to feel good in the club, easy to feel that the club wants to progress, the people want to be happy again," he told reporters.

"I felt good immediately so five, six months here, but really feeling at home; for me it was quite easy.

"Obviously expectations are high, results...up and down and we are in a position that is not the position where we want to be. But in terms of passion for my work, passion for my new club, I'm feeling really happy here, yes."

Mourinho will welcome former United boss Moyes to Old Trafford on Boxing Day when struggling Sunderland visit.