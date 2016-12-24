General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho: 'Easy to settle at Manchester United'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists that he found it "easy" to settle at the club despite battling with FA charges and indifferent form.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 14:28 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that he found it "easy" to adapt to life at the club.

The former Chelsea boss seemed to have a tumultuous first seven months in charge at Old Trafford, with indifferent form and a number of FA charges affecting his early stages.

However, Mourinho insists that he immediately felt at home after joining United - something which could not be said for his predecessors David Moyes and Louis van Gaal.

"For me, it was easy - it's a difficult job but easy to feel at home, easy to feel good in the club, easy to feel that the club wants to progress, the people want to be happy again," he told reporters.

"I felt good immediately so five, six months here, but really feeling at home; for me it was quite easy.

"Obviously expectations are high, results...up and down and we are in a position that is not the position where we want to be. But in terms of passion for my work, passion for my new club, I'm feeling really happy here, yes."

Mourinho will welcome former United boss Moyes to Old Trafford on Boxing Day when struggling Sunderland visit.

Sunderland manager David Moyes looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on November 5, 2016
Read Next:
Latest team news: Man Utd vs. Sunderland
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'Easy to settle at Manchester United'
 Phil Jones of Manchester United on the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Phil Jones: 'I've changed my post-match routine'
 Sunderland manager David Moyes looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on November 5, 2016
Latest team news: Manchester United vs. Sunderland
Borthwick-Jackson: 'I stay in contact with Mourinho'Southampton increase Van Dijk valuation?United to offer coaching role to Ibrahimovic?Valencia make £14m move for Marcos Rojo?Rooney offered £700k a week by China?
Moyes: 'I was unfairly treated at Man Utd'Claude Puel: 'No need to sell Van Dijk'Jose Mourinho: 'Luke Shaw only absentee'Moyes: 'I have moved on from United'Victor Lindelof signs Man United shirt
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea17141235112443
2Liverpool17114241202137
3Manchester CityMan City17113336201636
4Arsenal17104338191934
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd178632417730
7Southampton176651716124
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom176562321223
9Everton176562121023
10Bournemouth176382328-521
11Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
12Watford176382129-821
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham175481931-1219
14Middlesbrough174671619-318
15Leicester CityLeicester174582329-617
16Burnley1752101628-1217
17Crystal Palace1743102832-415
18Sunderland1742111528-1314
19Swansea CitySwansea1733112037-1712
20Hull City1733111436-2212
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand