West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic and assistant Nikola Jurcevic have both been fined £8,000 after admitting an FA misconduct charge.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has dodged a touchline ban for his antics during the 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

The 48-year-old was charged with improper conduct by the Football Association for flinging a microphone to the floor in frustration after the Baggies' late equaliser.

Bilic faced the prospect of being handed a one-match suspension, similar to the one passed down to Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho earlier this season for kicking a water bottle.

However, the FA - who judge each incident on an individual basis and take past conduct over the past 12 months into consideration - has instead fined Bilic £8,000 and warned him about his future behaviour.

Hammers assistant Nikola Jurcevic has also been fined £8,000 by the governing body after accepting an identical rap, having left his technical area to complain to officials about a disallowed West Ham goal.