Feb 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
2-2
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Feghouli (63'), Lanzini (86')
Obiang (60'), Reid (85')
Noble (94')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Chadli (5'), McAuley (94')
Rondon (73'), Brunt (88')

Slaven Bilic fined by FA after admitting misconduct charge

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic during the UEFA Europa League match between West Ham United and FC Astra Giurgiu at the London Stadium on August 25, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic and assistant Nikola Jurcevic have both been fined £8,000 after admitting an FA misconduct charge.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 16:25 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has dodged a touchline ban for his antics during the 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

The 48-year-old was charged with improper conduct by the Football Association for flinging a microphone to the floor in frustration after the Baggies' late equaliser.

Bilic faced the prospect of being handed a one-match suspension, similar to the one passed down to Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho earlier this season for kicking a water bottle.

However, the FA - who judge each incident on an individual basis and take past conduct over the past 12 months into consideration - has instead fined Bilic £8,000 and warned him about his future behaviour.

Hammers assistant Nikola Jurcevic has also been fined £8,000 by the governing body after accepting an identical rap, having left his technical area to complain to officials about a disallowed West Ham goal.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Read Next:
West Ham duo Bilic, Jurcevic charged by FA
>
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Jose Mourinho, Nikola Jurcevic, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic during the UEFA Europa League match between West Ham United and FC Astra Giurgiu at the London Stadium on August 25, 2016
Slaven Bilic fined by FA after admitting misconduct charge
 West Ham United captain Mark Noble in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at the London Stadium on September 25, 2016
Mark Noble wants West Ham United retirement
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
West Ham United duo Slaven Bilic, Nikola Jurcevic charged by Football Association
Bilic backs Carroll to earn England recallResult: Evans rescues a point for West BromTeam News: Carroll misses out for West HamHammers interested in Man City defender Sagna?Noble: 'West Ham happier without Payet'
Bilic undecided on Carroll inclusionSnodgrass hails "terrific" Saints winBilic: 'Fonte gave us inside knowledge'Bilic hails "extremely important" victoryResult: West Ham into ninth with win over Saints
> West Ham United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version