West Ham United's Andy Carroll is forced to miss out this afternoon's visit of West Bromwich Albion due to a groin injury.

Manuel Lanzini replaces the striker in the only change from the Hammers' 3-1 win over Southampton last time out.

Aaron Cresswell and Cheikhou Kouyate have overcome a hamstring problem and dead leg respectively to take their starting berths, while Sam Byram and Havard Nordtveit are fit enough to start on the bench.

Meanwhile, Tony Pulis has opted to keep faith in the XI that saw off Stoke City at The Hawthorns last weekend.

Jonny Evans - back in the squad following five games out with a calf injury - is on the bench, as is Claudio Yacob following the stomach cramps that kept him out against the Potters.

West Ham United: Randolph, Kouyate, Fonte, Reid, Cresswell, Feghouli, Noble, Obiang, Snodgrass, Antonio, Lanzini

Subs: Nordtveit, Adrian, Collins, Byram, Fletcher, Calleri, Fernandes

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Nyom, Dawson, McAuley, Brunt; Livermore, Fletcher; Chadli, Morrison, Phillips; Rondon

Subs: Olsson, Robson-Kanu, Yacob, Evans, Marc Wilson, Myhill, McClean