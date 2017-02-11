New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: West Ham United keen on Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna

Bacary Sagna of Manchester City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City on August 23, 2015
© Getty Images
West Ham United are reportedly interested in bringing Manchester City right-back Bacary Sagna to the London Stadium on a free transfer at the end of the season.
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 12:05 UK

West Ham United have expressed an interest in signing Manchester City right-back Bacary Sagna, according to reports.

The 34-year-old has made just 12 Premier League appearances for the Citizens this season, and was fined by the Football Association earlier this year for breaching rules on social media comments.

With Sagna's contract up at the end of the season, The Mirror claims that he is not expected to be offered a new deal and suggests that he is looking for a return to London.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic is also reported to be interested in the ex-Arsenal man given his experience at both club and international level for France.

Sagna joined Man City from the Gunners in 2014 on a free transfer.

