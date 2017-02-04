West Ham United midfielder Robert Snodgrass describes his new side as "terrific" in their 3-1 victory at Southampton.

West Ham United midfielder Robert Snodgrass has hailed his side as "terrific" in their 3-1 victory at Southampton on Saturday.

The 28-year-old - a January recruit from Hull City - made his full debut for the Hammers as Andy Carroll, Pedro Obiang and Mark Noble struck to hand Slaven Bilic's side all three points.

The result came just days after a disappointing 4-0 home defeat to Manchester City but Snodgrass believes that the side have now shown that they are capable of finishing the season in the top half of the table.

"It was a hard one on Wednesday but the lads bounced back terrifically, especially after going a goal behind. The character we showed to get the win was terrific," Snodgrass told the West Ham website. "The lads worked so hard for each other and took our chances when they came, so it was a terrific three points.

"The lads have been terrific. Everyone has been so welcoming. The fans have wished me all the best and I just wanted to get down to business and playing games and starting games and working hard for the team.

"We need to keep going. We've got a home game against West Brom and we'll go in believing we can win and get some more points on the board with the aim of finishing in the top ten."

West Ham are currently ninth in the table.