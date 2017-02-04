Feb 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
1-3
West HamWest Ham United
Gabbiadini (12')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Carroll (14'), Obiang (44'), Noble (52')
Cresswell (80'), Reid (88')

Robert Snodgrass hails "terrific" Southampton win

Robert Snodgrass of Hull City controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round: second leg match between Hull City and AS Trencin at KC Stadium on August 7, 2014
© Getty Images
West Ham United midfielder Robert Snodgrass describes his new side as "terrific" in their 3-1 victory at Southampton.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 at 17:43 UK

West Ham United midfielder Robert Snodgrass has hailed his side as "terrific" in their 3-1 victory at Southampton on Saturday.

The 28-year-old - a January recruit from Hull City - made his full debut for the Hammers as Andy Carroll, Pedro Obiang and Mark Noble struck to hand Slaven Bilic's side all three points.

The result came just days after a disappointing 4-0 home defeat to Manchester City but Snodgrass believes that the side have now shown that they are capable of finishing the season in the top half of the table.

"It was a hard one on Wednesday but the lads bounced back terrifically, especially after going a goal behind. The character we showed to get the win was terrific," Snodgrass told the West Ham website. "The lads worked so hard for each other and took our chances when they came, so it was a terrific three points.

"The lads have been terrific. Everyone has been so welcoming. The fans have wished me all the best and I just wanted to get down to business and playing games and starting games and working hard for the team.

"We need to keep going. We've got a home game against West Brom and we'll go in believing we can win and get some more points on the board with the aim of finishing in the top ten."

West Ham are currently ninth in the table.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Read Next:
Bilic: 'Fonte gave us inside knowledge'
>
View our homepages for Robert Snodgrass, Andy Carroll, Pedro Obiang, Mark Noble, Slaven Bilic, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Robert Snodgrass for Hull on August 7, 2014
Robert Snodgrass hails "terrific" Southampton win
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'Jose Fonte gave us inside knowledge on Southampton'
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic hails "extremely important" West Ham United win
Result: West Ham into ninth with win over SaintsTeam News: Snodgrass makes full West Ham debutCalleri positive of breaking into West Ham sideMancini keen on return to Premier LeagueBilic rules out making Joe Hart move
David Gold: 'Dimitri Payet worth £50m'Puel: 'Fonte exit best for both parties'Result: Man City hit four in breezing past West HamTeam News: Fonte to make Hammers debut against Man CityLive Commentary: West Ham United 0-4 Manchester City - as it happened
> West Ham United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version