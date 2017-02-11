West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic confirms that Andy Carroll has skipped training this week with a groin injury.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has confirmed that striker Andy Carroll may not feature in the side's encounter with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has missed training this week after picking up a groin strain and Bilic has admitted that he is being cautious with Carroll given his injury history.

"This is the only week that he didn't train with us since he came back from injury that ruled him out for a long time," Bilic told reporters at his Thursday morning press conference.

"He has trained basically 80, 90% of the sessions of the time he's trained with us. For me, that is they key. Of course you have to always find a balance for every player, especially for him when he has a history of injuries. But the players have to train to maintain fitness.

"If the player is match fit and he trained for three weeks, four weeks, and then he feels something, there's no harm if he rests, even the whole week. With Andy that is the case."

Bilic also confirmed that he would have no issue with Carroll potentially being called up to the England squad next month, insisting that it would only boost his confidence more.

"It's always good for us, it's always good for the players," he added. "That's the biggest group and he's in good form. Especially when it's happening to mature players like Andy. He will take that only as another boost for confidence."

Carroll has six goals in 12 Premier League appearances for Bilic's side this term.