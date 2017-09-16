Sep 16, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-0
West HamWest Ham United
 
FT

Tony Pulis hails "fantastic" Gareth Barry

Michail Antonio cops a feel of Gareth Barry during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on September 16, 2017
© Offside
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis heaps praise on Gareth Barry after the veteran midfielder equalled Ryan Giggs's record of 632 Premier League appearances.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 21:16 UK

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has heaped praise on Gareth Barry after the midfielder drew level with Ryan Giggs on 632 Premier League appearances.

Barry equalled the all-time record during his side's goalless draw with West Ham United this afternoon, more than 19 years after making his debut for Aston Villa in May 1998.

The 36-year-old only joined West Brom from Everton this summer, but Pulis has been impressed by what he has seen from the veteran and talked up the achievement of staying at the top level for so long.

"It is a wonderful achievement, we have only just had him a few weeks. I have always rated him as a player but you don't realise how good he is until you actually work with him," he told reporters.

"Managers who have had him for longer periods are better versed talking about Gareth than myself, but he has been absolutely fantastic for us.

"He is a great lad off the pitch, he has mixed in really well with the rest of the lads and has been our best player in nearly all the games we have played so far. He is a top person and a top player. You don't play that many games without being extremely useful."

Barry could move out on his own as the highest appearance-maker in Premier League history when the Baggies take on Arsenal next Monday.

Michail Antonio cops a feel of Gareth Barry during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on September 16, 2017
Read Next:
Barry "proud" of Premier League record
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Tony Pulis, Gareth Barry, Ryan Giggs, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Michail Antonio cops a feel of Gareth Barry during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on September 16, 2017
Gareth Barry "very proud" to equal Ryan Giggs's Premier League record
 Michail Antonio cops a feel of Gareth Barry during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on September 16, 2017
Tony Pulis hails "fantastic" Gareth Barry
 Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Team News: West Ham United unchanged against West Bromwich Albion
Result: West Brom, West Ham ends goallessWest Brom 'reject American takeover'Tony Pulis wary of West Ham threatMcAuley closing in on WBA returnPulis happy with "good deal" for Gibbs
Sagna on Leicester, West Brom radar?Result: Brighton pick up first Premier League winTeam News: Evans, Krychowiak start for West BromGuardiola: 'Evans was too expensive'Pulis: 'I have great respect for Hughton'
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 