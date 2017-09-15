General view of Britannia Stadium

Mark Hughes says he has moved on from Jose Mourinho's handshake snub, but believes that Manchester United's media department made a big deal of the incident.
Mark Hughes has pledged to move on from the snubbed handshake incident with Jose Mourinho and suggested that Manchester United's media department escalated the issue.

The Stoke City manager was snubbed by his opposite number after the 2-2 draw last weekend, with the pair having exchanged words during the second half of the Premier League fixture.

However, speaking ahead of his side's trip to Newcastle United on Saturday, Hughes suggested that the touchline clash at the Bet365 Stadium had been blown out of proportion.

"Handshakes are neither here nor there," the Welshman told reporters. "We should move on.

"Maybe after the game the media department at Man United switched on to full mode and got involved and didn't do Jose any favours, to be perfectly honest.

"I don't need to comment on it much more. Too much was highlighted after the game by their media department with a view to maybe cementing Jose's position. But I think they did him a disservice really... we have all moved on, it was something of nothing."

Hughes has previously experienced handshake snubs from the likes of Tony Pulis and Arsene Wenger.

