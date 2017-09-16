Sep 16, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-0
West HamWest Ham United
 
FT

Gareth Barry "very proud" to equal Ryan Giggs's Premier League record

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Gareth Barry expresses his pride after equalling Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs's record of 632 Premier League appearances.
West Bromwich Albion midfielder Gareth Barry has expressed his pride at drawing level with Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs at the top of the all-time Premier League appearance list.

The 36-year-old made his 632nd top-flight appearance during an otherwise unremarkable goalless draw with West Ham United this afternoon, 19 years on from his debut in the Premier League.

Barry, who has also become the first player to start 600 Premier League matches, admitted that he was surprised by his longevity but insists that he is not thinking about retirement any time soon.

"The idea of being the first player to start 600 Premier League games and equal Ryan Giggs' Premier League appearance record is hard to take in. You don't really think about these milestones when you're playing, you just look to keep playing well every week, do a job for your club and stay in the team," Barry wrote in the club's programme before the game.

"Naturally I'm very proud to achieve those things today but hopefully I can keep clocking up the games for a while yet. Looking at the stats, to have started 599 out of 631 so far, that is a bit surprising because that's a pretty good percentage.

"It's nice for my family and something to make them proud. It's one of those for a few years down the line yet, once I've finished playing and I can look back on it all - while I'm resting some tired legs. I think there's gas in the tank yet. While I can still perform at that level and enjoy it all, I'll keep on doing it. I feel good, I'm told all my stats are up there with those of the younger players so that's all promising."

Barry is expected to surpass Giggs as the record holder when West Brom visit Arsenal next Monday.

