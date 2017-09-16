Slaven Bilic fields an unchanged lineup as West Ham United visit West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

Slaven Bilic has chosen to field an unchanged lineup for West Ham United's trip to West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

The London club keep the winning formula that saw them pick up their first win of the season against Huddersfield Town on Monday as they look to win two consecutive games in the top flight for the first time since January.

Marko Arnautovic returns to the squad following a three-match suspension and takes a place on the bench, ousting Sam Byram.

Tony Pulis, meanwhile, makes three changes from the side that lost away to Brighton & Hove Albion a week ago.

Kieran Gibbs, Chris Brunt and James Morrison come in at the expense of Allan Nyom, Jake Livermore and Salomon Rondon.

Hal Robson-Kanu and Gareth McAuley start on the bench as they return from suspension and a thigh problem respectively.

Gareth Barry retains his place alongside home debutant Grzegorz Krychowiak, and in doing so equals Ryan Giggs's record of 632 Premier League appearances.

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Gibbs, Evans, Dawson, Hegazy; Krychowiak, Barry; Brunt, Phillips, Morrison, Rodriguez

Subs: Myhill, Nyom, Robson-Kanu, Yacob, Rondon, McClean, McAuley

West Ham United: Hart; Reid, Fonte, Collins; Zabaleta, Kouyate, Obiang, Cresswell; Antonio, Hernandez, Carroll

Subs: Adrian, Arnautovic, Sakho, Ayew, Ogbonna, Masuaku, Rise