Apr 8, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
4-0
Watford
Alli (33'), Dier (39'), Heung-min (44', 55')
FT(HT: 3-0)

Doucoure (34')

Walter Mazzarri bemoans poor 'luck'

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has been in trapped that lamp so long, he's bent out of all recognition
Watford manager Walter Mazzarri insists that he "couldn't ask more" from his side in their 4-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.
Last Updated: Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 15:42 UK

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has described his side as "unlucky" after their 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane this afternoon.

Spurs cut the gap on league leaders Chelsea to just four points courtesy of goals from Eric Dier and Dele Alli, as well as a brace from Son Heung-min, as the Hornets fell to their heaviest defeat since a 6-1 loss at Liverpool last November.

The side remain in a comfortable position in the league, however, sitting on 37 points with seven games to go, and speaking after the game, Mazzarri insisted that he "couldn't ask more" from his players on the day.

"I was very happy with how we started," he told Sky Sports News. "Unfortunately they had three great shots from outside and scored three goals. In football you have to score and don't concede. In the end the power of their team came out and in the second half our motivation was lower.

"We had to close them down. The only thing we could have done was close them down more, but other than that I couldn't ask more of my players.

"Today we were unlucky because their three shots in the first half were from three great players and they scored all three."

Next up for Watford is a home encounter with Swansea City next weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
 Walter Mazzarri bemoans poor 'luck'
