Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino hands Harry Kane a place on the bench for the Premier League fixture with Watford.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has handed Harry Kane a place on the bench for the Premier League fixture with Watford.

The club captain has been absent with an ankle injury since the middle of March, but he returns to the squad for the visit of the Hornets.

Vincent Janssen has been given a start in attack, while Hugo Lloris is deemed fit enough to return after being sidelined for the 3-1 win over Swansea City on Wednesday night.

As for Watford, manager Walter Mazzarri has made four alterations to the side which defeated West Bromwich Albion in midweek.

Adrian Mariappa, Daryl Janmaat, Isaac Success and Stefano Okaka have all been given a place in the starting lineup, with Etienne Capoue and Troy Deeney only making the bench.

Sebastian Prodl misses out through injury, while Miguel Britos serves a suspension after being dismissed against the Baggies.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Son, Eriksen, Dele, Janssen

Subs: Lopez, Walker, Wimmer, Nkoudou, Sissoko, Wanyama, Kane

Watford: Gomes; Mariappa, Cathcart, Holebas; Janmaat, Cleverley, Doucoure, Amrabat; Niang, Okaka, Success

Subs: Pantilimon, Kabasele, Eleftheriou, Mason, Zuniga, Capoue, Deeney

Follow the game at White Hart Lane with Sports Mole's live commentary.