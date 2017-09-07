Watford team header

Watford

Marco Silva unhappy with Watford transfer dealings

Marco Silva gives orders during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Watford manager Marco Silva reveals that he is unhappy with the club's dealings during the closing stages of the transfer window.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 19:56 UK

Watford manager Marco Silva has criticised the club's business in the closing stages of the transfer window.

The Hornets lost Costel Pantilimon and Nordin Amrabat on deadline day, despite the latter having started all three of the club's opening Premier League fixtures and being included in their 25-man squad for the rest of the season.

Silva revealed that the decision to loan Amrabat out went against his wishes, hinting that the club's hierarchy were responsible for weakening the squad.

"Now the market is closed, I don't want to talk much about it, but first, I'm clear with you, the last week was not the best for us in the market," he told reporters.

"It's different than what we tried to do, but different things happen. What we planned for last week and achieved is different. You want the best things, and you can't achieve that in the last week.

"That's not the best thing for me or Watford, but that's life. I expected something different, it's true. In some moments the coach can't control everything. Even though we lost one player after August 31, it was not in my plans to lose the player."

Watford will look to continue their unbeaten start to the season when they take on Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday.

Tim Krul of Newcastle United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Watford to swoop for Tim Krul?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Marco Silva, Costel Pantilimon, Nordin Amrabat, Football
Your Comments
More Watford News
Marco Silva gives orders during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
Marco Silva unhappy with Watford transfer dealings
 A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on March 9, 2015
Manchester United, Manchester City 'voted against transfer change'
 Richarlison celebrates opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
Richarlison pays tribute to Watford fans
Stefano Okaka turned down Wolves move?Costel Pantilimon sent on loan to DeportivoSevilla 'considering Okaka approach'Three PL sides 'keen on Celtic defender'Watford sign Molla Wague on loan
Watford complete Marvin Zeegelaar dealMarvin Zeegelaar 'arrives at Watford'Watford bring in Karnezis on season's loanWatford 'eye £3m Marvin Zeegelaar deal'Everton 'considering Okaka loan move'
> Watford Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 