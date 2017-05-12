May 12, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Attendance: 38,550
Everton
1-0
Watford
Barkley (56')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Behrami (39'), Janmaat (39'), Holebas (69')

Walter Mazzarri: 'Watford didn't deserve to lose to Everton'

Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Watford boss Walter Mazzarri says that his side did not deserve to lose to Everton in their Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 12:07 UK

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri has claimed that his side deserved at least a point from their Premier League fixture with Everton on Friday night.

The Hornets suffered a 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park as a Ross Barkley strike condemned them to a fifth setback in six outings, but Mazzarri was full of praise for his team's effort on Merseyside.

The 55-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "I congratulated all the players on their effort in the dressing room. We did not deserve to lose. We deserved a draw at least.

"I am very happy with the performance because my players gave everything. I am not concerned because I have seen a lot of Everton games.

"They have won 12 of 18 games at home this season before today, and rarely have a team put them under the pressure we managed."

Watford still require one point to make themselves mathematically safe from relegation.

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Read Next:
Koeman: 'Everton have had a good season'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Walter Mazzarri, Ross Barkley, Football
Your Comments
More Watford News
Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Everton 1-0 Watford - as it happened
 Romelu Lukaku celebrates with Ross Barkley after scoring during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Result: Ross Barkley strike helps Everton down Watford
 Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Walter Mazzarri: 'Watford didn't deserve to lose to Everton'
Koeman: 'Everton have had a good season'Team News: Ross Barkley returns to Everton sideWatford 'want Thomas Vermaelen on loan'Preview: Everton vs. WatfordWalter Mazzarri: 'Watford paid for errors'
Result: Leicester into ninth with win over WatfordTeam News: Leicester City unchanged against WatfordLive Commentary: Leicester City 3-0 Watford - as it happenedPL trio 'monitor Marco Silva'Mazzarri facing uncertain future at Watford?
> Watford Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
4Liverpool362010671422970
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford36117183759-2240
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 