Everton boss Ronald Koeman expresses his satisfaction with his team's 2016-17 campaign following their win over Watford.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has declared that the Toffees have had a "good season" after they defeated Watford 1-0 in their final home match of the campaign.

The Dutchman praised his players for maintaining an impressive home record throughout 2016-17 but admitted that their away form needs work.

"I am really proud of the players' record at home this season with 13 wins in the 19 games. We did not have the aggression and intensity in the first half, but we were better after the break," he told reporters.

"I am really happy. I think that we have had a really good season, finishing behind the big six in the Premier League. We need to do better away from home, but that is for next season."

Koeman went on to say that he hopes Ross Barkley - who scored the winner against Watford - will remain at the club next season, amid speculation surrounding the midfielder's future.

"Ross's goal is what we need, more goals from midfield. We hope that he will sign the contract, but it is not up to me, or the board, it is up to the player. We have offered Ross a really good contract. We cannot wait until the summer, until August," he added.

Everton travel to Arsenal for the final match of the season, knowing that they cannot move higher or lower than seventh in the table.