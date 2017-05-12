May 12, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Attendance: 38,550
Everton
1-0
Watford
Barkley (56')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Behrami (39'), Janmaat (39'), Holebas (69')

Everton boss Ronald Koeman: 'We have had a good season'

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Everton boss Ronald Koeman expresses his satisfaction with his team's 2016-17 campaign following their win over Watford.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 12, 2017 at 22:58 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has declared that the Toffees have had a "good season" after they defeated Watford 1-0 in their final home match of the campaign.

The Dutchman praised his players for maintaining an impressive home record throughout 2016-17 but admitted that their away form needs work.

"I am really proud of the players' record at home this season with 13 wins in the 19 games. We did not have the aggression and intensity in the first half, but we were better after the break," he told reporters.

"I am really happy. I think that we have had a really good season, finishing behind the big six in the Premier League. We need to do better away from home, but that is for next season."

Koeman went on to say that he hopes Ross Barkley - who scored the winner against Watford - will remain at the club next season, amid speculation surrounding the midfielder's future.

"Ross's goal is what we need, more goals from midfield. We hope that he will sign the contract, but it is not up to me, or the board, it is up to the player. We have offered Ross a really good contract. We cannot wait until the summer, until August," he added.

Everton travel to Arsenal for the final match of the season, knowing that they cannot move higher or lower than seventh in the table.

Kevin Mirallas of Everton in action during the Duncan Ferguson Testimonial match between Everton and Villarreal at Goodison Park on August 2, 2015
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford36117183759-2240
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 