Everton and Watford make three changes apiece for this evening's Premier League meeting at Goodison Park.

Ross Barkley has been named in Everton's starting lineup for this evening's Premier League clash with Watford at Goodison Park.

The England international's future on Merseyside is still undecided, being warned by boss Ronald Koeman that he must make a decision by next week.

Barkley was brought on at half time against Swansea City last weekend and he is used from the off this evening - one of three changes from that 1-0 loss in South Wales.

Joel Robles and Morgan Schneiderlin also return to the fold, with injured keeper Maarten Stekelenburg, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Gareth Barry all dropping out.

In terms of the visitors, boss Walter Mazzarri has also made three changes from his side's 3-0 reverse to Leicester City six days ago.

Jose Holebas, Valon Behrami and Troy Deeney take over from Nordin Amrabat, M'Baye Niang and Tom Cleverley, the latter of whom is ineligible against his parent club.

Watford have lost on nine of their previous 10 visits to Goodison Park, but they avoided defeat in the most recent visit - a 2-2 draw on the opening day of last season.

Everton: Robles; Holgate, Jagielka, Williams, Baines; Schneiderlin, Gueye; Davies, Mirallas, Barkley; Lukaku

Subs: Kone, Barry, Valencia, Besic, Pennington, Hewelt, Williams

Watford: Gomes; Mariappa, Kabasele, Prodl; Janmaat, Behrami, Holebas, Doucoure, Capoue; Okaka, Deeney

Subs: Pantilimon, Eleftheriou, Zuniga, Watson, Amrabat, Success, Niang

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.