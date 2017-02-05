New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Alexis Sanchez, Sergio Aguero, Mark Hughes

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 06:57 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Alexis Sanchez to replace Antoine Griezmann at Atletico Madrid?
Alexis Sanchez will reportedly be the subject of a £60m Atletico Madrid bid in the summer, as the Spanish club look to replace outgoing forward Antoine Griezmann. Read more.

Report: Chelsea eye £75m summer swoop for Sergio Aguero
A report claims that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is wanted by Premier League rivals Chelsea, who are ready to pounce should they lose Diego Costa in the summer. Read more.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes keen to sign Bruno Martins Indi in summer
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes admits that he would like to sign Porto defender Bruno Martins Indi on a permanent deal during the summer. Read more.

Manchester United agree deal to sign Benfica defender Nelson Semedo?
Manchester United reportedly agree a deal to sign Benfica defender Nelson Semedo during the summer. Read more.

Manchester United to sell Anthony Martial to fund Antoine Griezmann signing?
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly prepared to sell Anthony Martial in order to fund a move for Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann. Read more.

Liverpool turn attentions to Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic?
Liverpool are reportedly considering a bid for Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic during the summer. Read more.

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
